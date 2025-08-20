Rekha Gupta ‘slapped’, Gujarat man arrested; Congress says ‘staged?’: All we know in 5 points

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was on Wednesday, August 20, “slapped” during the Jan Sunwai event at her official residence in Civil Lines. Delhi Police had arrested one man in connection with the attack on Rekha Gupta. The accused, who had attended the Jan Sunwai programme disguised as a complainant, has identified himself as Rajesh Khimji.

The Congress condemned the incident but also questioned Delhi’s governance, asking how ordinary citizens can feel safe if even the chief minister is not secure.

What happened during the Jan Sunwai programme? The attack on Rekha Gupta happened on Wednesday, August 20, morning. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sources have told PTI that the accused first gave Delhi CM Rekha Gupta some papers during the public hearing and then attacked her.

Senior BJP leader Harish Khurana has told NDTV that the attacker slapped the chief minister and also pulled her hair.

In a statement the Chief Minister's office said, “A person attacked CM Rekha Gupta during Jan Sunvai today. The accused has been nabbed by the Delhu Police and is being questioned.”

What did Delhi CMO told Mint? People at the CMO privy to the incident of attack on Rekha Gupta told Mint that the Delhi chief minister was interacting with citizens at her official residence and listening to their grievances when a man surged forward.

They said the attacker handed over a piece of paper to Rekha Gupta, “started talking in a raised loud voice and also used expletives before slapping the CM.”

Why did the man attack Rekha Gupta? The motive of the attack on the Delhi CM is not yet known.

What do we know about the accused? The police have apprehended the accused and he has been taken to Civil Lines Police Station. According to the initial investigation, the accused has identified himself as Rajesh Khimji. He said he is 41 years old and is a resident of Rajkot in Gujarat.

“It is being verified whether his name and address are accurate. His documents are being verified,” Delhi Police said.

How Opposition reacted? Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, “This is very sad; there is no place for violence in politics... But the BJP is the mother of violence... People are angry with the BJP. Whoever did this should be investigated.”

“But, as the BJP used to say, when Arvind Kejriwal was attacked, they would claim that he himself had done it. So now you have to see for yourself whether this was an accident or they got it done.”

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav says, "This is very unfortunate. CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?"