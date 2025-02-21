Rekha Gupta, the new Chief Minister of Delhi, who took oath to office on February 20, was a strong-willed and grounded student during her college days. Rekha Gupta is an alumna of Delhi University who demonstrated leadership and philanthropic qualities when she was a student, one of her professors at Delhi University has said.

Giving a glimpse of Rekha Gupta's college life, her professor at Daulat Ram College from the Commerce Department at Delhi University, Indu Jain, said, “Rekha but dhaakad thi. Sabki help karti thi. She was very strong-minded, but at the same time, she was really grounded and down to earth. As her teacher, I could [already) see the leadership qualities in her. She was destined for this,” reported HT. Rekha Gupta was a B.Com student who was taught by Indu Jain between 1992 and 1995.

Also Read | Delhi BJP govt scraps appointments of personal staff of previous AAP govt

Rekha Gupta's inspiring journey: From college leader to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took her first steps into politics by joining ABVP (Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad) in 1992. Indu Jain said that Rekha Gupta's journey into politics kicked off at Daulat Ram which dates back to the time when she became the secretary of the college's students' union in 1995. In the subsequent year, Rekha Gupta was elected President of Delhi University Students' Union and held this post till 1997.

"In 2013 when Gupta attended the annual day of her college, her positive demeanour shown through. She was as warm as ever when she remembered me and the days when I taught her... Today as all the teachers and students of the college see her, we feel it is a proud moment for all of us. I have spoken with the current principal so that the college can plan and invite Rekha to celebrate her achievement with us,” HT quoted Indu Jain as saying.