Rekhachithram OTT release: The Mollywood movie starring Asif Ali recently made a landmark achievement, days before its OTT release. As the blockbuster movie continues to woo fans on the big-screen and runs successfully to complete one month in theatres, the filmmakers made a big announcement regarding its box office collection.

The Jofin T Chacko directorial surpassed ₹75-crore mark, its makers in a social media post on Instagram. Reacting to the development a day before his birthday, Asif Ali wrote, “It’s my birthday eve and yeah. That calls for a double damaka !!! Gratitude and supremely honoured.”

Produced under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, the ensemble cast of Rekhachithram features Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan and Indrans.

Rekhachithram Box Office collection The Malayalam-language mystery crime thriller collected ₹26.03 crore net at the India box office until Sunday, Day 25, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Asif Ali movie collected ₹1.9 crore net on its opening day and registered ₹2.27 crore collection in the third week. The mystery crime thriller entered fourth week on Friday and continues its impressive run in theatres on the 28th day.

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office collection The worldwide box office earnings of Rekhachithram stand at ₹54.50 crore gross. The movie collected ₹24.05 crore gross in the overseas market and did a business of ₹30.45 in the domestic market during the same period, Sacnilk reported.