Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali movie sails past ₹75-crore mark, days before digital debut

Rekhachithram, a Malayalam mystery crime thriller, is set to debut on OTT platform soon, marking a successful run in theatres for over a month. Rekhachithram, directed by Jofin T Chacko, has become the top-grossing Malayalam film of 2025.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Feb 2025, 01:52 PM IST
Advertisement
Rekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali-starrer Rekhachithram, which was released on January 9, crossed ₹75-crore mark at the box office.(Screengrab @Rekhachithram)

Rekhachithram OTT release: The Mollywood movie starring Asif Ali recently made a landmark achievement, days before its OTT release. As the blockbuster movie continues to woo fans on the big-screen and runs successfully to complete one month in theatres, the filmmakers made a big announcement regarding its box office collection.

The Jofin T Chacko directorial surpassed 75-crore mark, its makers in a social media post on Instagram. Reacting to the development a day before his birthday, Asif Ali wrote, “It’s my birthday eve and yeah. That calls for a double damaka !!! Gratitude and supremely honoured.”

Advertisement
Also Read | 10 biggest flops of 2024: Bollywood movies that lost maximum money
Advertisement

Produced under the banner of Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media, the ensemble cast of Rekhachithram features Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, Jagadish, Saikumar, Harisree Ashokan and Indrans. 

Also Read | John Cena at Royal Rumble 2025: Check the WWE star’s net worth

Rekhachithram Box Office collection

The Malayalam-language mystery crime thriller collected 26.03 crore net at the India box office until Sunday, Day 25, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Asif Ali movie collected 1.9 crore net on its opening day and registered 2.27 crore collection in the third week. The mystery crime thriller entered fourth week on Friday and continues its impressive run in theatres on the 28th day.

Advertisement

Rekhachithram Worldwide Box Office collection

The worldwide box office earnings of Rekhachithram stand at 54.50 crore gross. The movie collected 24.05 crore gross in the overseas market and did a business of 30.45 in the domestic market during the same period, Sacnilk reported.

Also Read | Oscar-nominated movies to watch now on OTT platforms–Here’s your ultimate guide

Rekhachithram OTT release

Rekhachithram, packed with unexpected suspense, is set to make its OTT debut soon and as per media reports the streaming rights of the film have been acquired by streaming platform SonyLiv. The high octane-drama, which has emerged as the top grossing Malayalam film of the year 2025, awaits an official confirmation about the OTT release date.

Advertisement
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsRekhachithram OTT release: Asif Ali movie sails past ₹75-crore mark, days before digital debut
First Published:5 Feb 2025, 01:52 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget