'Relations are built on basis of sensitivities': India sends strong message to Turkey over support to Pakistan

India on Thursday delivered a firm message to Turkey, urging Ankara to press Pakistan to cease its longstanding support for cross-border terrorism. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India expects Turkey to take “credible and verifiable actions against the terror ecosystem it has harboured for decades”. He underlined that bilateral relations must be grounded in mutual sensitivity to each other’s concerns, signalling that India views Turkey’s stance on Pakistan’s role in terrorism as a critical factor in their diplomatic ties.

Jaiswal’s remarks come amid heightened tensions following India’s Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike against terror launchpads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025.

While much of the international community called for restraint, Turkey’s explicit support for Pakistan and opposition to India’s actions have strained relations between New Delhi and Ankara.

This diplomatic fallout has triggered widespread public backlash in India, including a boycott campaign targeting Turkish tourism, trade and aviation sectors.

On the issue of the Indian government’s recent decision to revoke security clearance for the Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, Jaiswal clarified that the matter has been discussed with the Turkish Embassy in New Delhi.

However, he noted that the decision was taken independently by the Civil Aviation Security authorities, reflecting India’s prioritisation of national security concerns amid the deteriorating bilateral climate.

India-Turkey relations, historically marked by civilizational ties and growing trade, are now at a low ebb. The current impasse underscores the complex geopolitical realities facing both nations.

While India insists on Turkey’s role in curbing Pakistan-backed terrorism, Ankara’s continued support for Pakistan complicates prospects for reconciliation.

Experts suggest that restoring dialogue and mutual respect will require careful diplomacy, balancing India’s security imperatives with Turkey’s regional interests.

As tensions persist, India’s message remains clear: combating terrorism and safeguarding national security are non-negotiable, and Turkey’s cooperation in urging Pakistan to abandon terror sponsorship is essential for rebuilding trust and stabilising bilateral relations.

