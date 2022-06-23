RIL share price correction a buying opportunity: Jefferies2 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 10:12 AM IST
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have corrected about 12% from its recent high
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) have corrected about 12% from its recent high. Multi year-low inventories, declining Russian exports, muted Chinese exports, lower diesel production in Europe and delays in commissioning of ME refineries are, in global brokerage Jefferies' view, tailwinds to refining margins in CY22.