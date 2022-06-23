RIL share price correction a buying opportunity: Jefferies

India's top valued company RIL reported over 22% surge in its fourth-quarter profit at ₹16,203 crore on the back of bumper oil refining margins, steady growth in telecom, digital services and retail business. The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's revenue from operations rose 37% to ₹2.11 lakh crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2022. It became the first Indian company to have crossed $100 billion revenue in a year.