Reliance Jio 5G services now in 85 cities

Reliance Jio 5G services now in 85 cities2 min read . 11:17 PM IST
Reliance Jio has launched its 5G services in 10 more cities, taking the total number of cities with Jio's 5G services to 85. The 10 cities where Jio 5G services have been rolled are Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Tirupati, Nellore, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Nagpur, and Ahmednagar. In these cities, Jio users will be able to use unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps-plus speeds, at no additional cost.
In a statement, Jio spokesperson said, “We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G services in these 10 cities across four states. We have stepped up the speed and intensity of True 5G rollout across the nation because we want every Jio user to enjoy the transformational benefits of Jio True 5G technology in the new year 2023."
“These newly launched True 5G cities are important tourism and commerce destinations as well as key education hubs of our country," the Jio spokesperson said.
"With the launch of Jio's True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, artificial intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs," the spokesperson said.
Earlier on 6 January, Jio 5G services were launched in Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ludhiana and Siliguri.
Jio launched fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi and Kolkata on 4 October 2021 while it was launched in Nathdwara and Chennai on 22 October. In Bengaluru and Hyderabad, it was launched on 10 November. The following day, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad received the 5G services.
Pune had access to Jio 5G services on 23 November while 33 districts of Gujarat had the services on 25 November. Jio launched the service Tirumala, Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam and Guntur on December 26 while Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Derabassi on December 28.
(With agency inputs)
