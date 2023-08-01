Reliance Jio adds 30.4 lakh new users in May, Vodafone Idea continues to lose subscribers: TRAI1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 01:37 PM IST
Reliance Jio adds 30.4 lakh subscribers in May, beating Airtel; Vodafone Idea loses 28 lakh users.
Reliance Jio has once again outpaced its competitor Airtel in net subscriber addition. According to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio added 30.4 lakh new users in the month of May. Airtel, on the other hand, added 13.3 lakh users during the same period.
