Reliance Jio has once again outpaced its competitor Airtel in net subscriber addition. According to the latest data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Jio added 30.4 lakh new users in the month of May. Airtel, on the other hand, added 13.3 lakh users during the same period.

Vodafone Idea continues to lose its subscriber base in the country. As per TRAI’s latest subscriber data, the telecom operator lost 28 lakh users in the month of May, 2023.

Jio’s net subscribers in May stood at 43.6 crore. Airtel’s net subscribers were at 37.2 crore in the month of May, while Vodafone Idea’s user base decreased to 23 crore.

As per to TRAI's latest data, mobile number portability (MNP) requests increased from 83.06 crore at the end of April-23 to 84.2 crore at the end of May-23, since implementation of MNP.

“In the month of May, 2023, 11.47 million subscribers submitted their requests for Mobile Number Portability (MNP)," it said.

Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that telecom operators have installed over 3 lakh 5G mobile sites within 10 months of launch of the service. He said that the 5G sites have been installed across 714 districts.

"The world's fastest 5G rollout continues. Over 3 lakh 5G sites installed in 714 districts," Vaishnaw said on social media platform Koo.

5G services were launched in October 2022. At present, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are the only telecom operators rolling out 5G services in the country.

Data shared by the minister shows that over 3 lakh sites have been installed within 10 months of 5G service launch on October 1 last year.

According to official data, 1 lakh sites were installed within five months and 2 lakh sites within eight months of the launch of service.