Jio aims to export high-speed fixed wireless access internet as managed service
Summary
- According to US-based market research firm Global Market Insights, global FWA market was valued at $32 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% between 2024 and 2032.
Reliance Jio aims to export its high-speed fixed wireless access (FWA) internet as a managed service rather than entering overseas markets directly as a telecom services provider, senior company officials said.
