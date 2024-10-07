Jio asks Trai to review consultation paper on satellite spectrum

  • Jio says satellite communication services are a direct competition to terrestrial services and the spectrum should be auctioned. Bharti-backed OneWeb, Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper prefer direct allocation without an auction.

Gulveen Aulakh
Published7 Oct 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Jio's head of regulatory affairs has said that the consultation paper has completely overlooked the critical issue of ensuring level-playing field between satellite-based and terrestrial access services.
Jio’s head of regulatory affairs has said that the consultation paper has completely overlooked the critical issue of ensuring level-playing field between satellite-based and terrestrial access services.(Bloomberg)

Reliance Jio has written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) seeking a review of the consultation paper on satellite spectrum issued last month, saying that it ignored the telecom department's terms of reference specifying a level-playing field with terrestrial networks.

In the letter seen by Mint, Jio's head of regulatory affairs has said that the consultation paper has completely overlooked the critical issue of ensuring level-playing field between satellite-based and terrestrial access services. Therefore, stakeholders will not be able to adequately consider and provide relevant inputs to Trai, undermining the fairness of recommendations and the Government of India's intent to promote balanced competition, Jio said.

‘Recommendations vulnerable to legal challenges’

“This deviation makes the consultation paper and the consequent recommendations vulnerable to legal challenges, particularly since it fails to address the issues outlined in the DoT's reference, such as ensuring level playing field,” the letter noted.

Also Read: How Reliance Jio transformed India’s telecom industry, in five charts

“Both auction and administrative assignment methods should remain open for stakeholders input, with due consideration given to competitive fairness,” it added.

Jio said that the consultation paper had leaned towards administrative spectrum assignment, which was against the new telecom law that states auction as the default method for assigning spectrum for commercial services.

Also Read: Duty changes in telecom to push Make in India for the world

Jio has maintained that satellite communication services are direct competition to terrestrial services and, therefore, spectrum should be auctioned. However, the new telecom law has put satellite broadband communications under the First Schedule, which exempts the spectrum required by the service to be offered through auction. 

Satellite communications providers such as Bharti-backed OneWeb Eutelsat, Elon Musk's Starlink and Amazon's Kuiper have backed direct allocation outside of auction on several grounds, including global precedents.

Also Read: India has a chance to shape global telecom standards

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 08:11 PM IST
Business NewsNewsJio asks Trai to review consultation paper on satellite spectrum

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.