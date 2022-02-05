The country’s largest telecom operator Reliance Jio faced an over eight-hour long outage in the financial capital on Saturday, wherein its subscribers were unable to make or receive calls.

Users of the Mukesh Ambani-led telco started facing issues at around noon and the company ended a phased restoration of connections only late in the evening after 8 PM.

Reliance Jio has 1.30 crore subscribers in the Mumbai circle, as of November 2021. The exact reason for the outage, which is rare in the telecom industry, was not immediately known.

In a message sent to customers late in the evening, the company acknowledged the issues faced by many customers and also announced a two-day complimentary unlimited plan because of the disruption.

"Although our teams were able to resolve this network issue in a matter of hours, we understand that it wasn’t a pleasant experience for you, and we truly apologise for that," the message said.

Earlier, a company source had said that it is requesting its subscribers to restart their phones as the services were getting restored in a phased manner.

Users complained of getting a message saying they are not registered on the network while attempting a call while those calling Jio subscribers could not get through.

A few subscribers took to social media to enquire or vent, and soon memes also started doing the rounds. As an alternative, many subscribers spoke about using apps like WhatsApp for their calls by depending on their Wi-Fi connections.

