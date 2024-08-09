The week in charts: Reliance job cuts, Bangladesh crisis, US recession fears

Reliance’s workforce reduction

The number of employees at Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd fell by 42,052 to 347,362 in FY24 as the company has been keeping close tabs on its employee numbers, Mint reported. According to the company’s annual report, the biggest decline was in Reliance Retail, which saw its headcount fall by 38,029. However, overall voluntary separations (resignations) were lower in FY24 than in FY23. The conglomerate hired 171,116 new employees across businesses during FY24, 35% less than in the previous year.