Reliance turns from Nifty’s biggest drag to its top driver
Summary
The stock has contributed 10% of the Nifty's rebound from early April to 27 June. Brokers are betting on improved earnings, driven by telecom and retail amid limited downside in oil-to-chemicals business.
Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), which was the top drag on the Nifty 50 during its steep fall from late September to early April, has become the top mover of the bellwether index's rebound.
