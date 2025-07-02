Reliance turns from Nifty’s biggest drag to its top driver

From a peak of 264,000 contracts in the April expiry, traders' open positions fell to a peak of 223,000 contracts in May and 204,000 in June expiries. The current open position has further declined to 143,000 contracts as of Wednesday (July expiry), per Bloomberg. Over this period, the price of the contract rose 30% from a low of ₹1,168 to ₹1,522 on Wednesday.