‘Reliance… with SKIMS?’: Netizens wonder if there’s more to Kim Kardashian’s presence at the Anant-Radhika wedding

The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will kick-off with Shubh Vivah followed by Shubh Aashirwad on the next day. Kim Kardashian is in Mumbai to attend the star-studded wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son.

Fareha Naaz
Updated12 Jul 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Kim Kardashian, global fashion influencer and SKIMS founder, is in Mumbai to attend billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding
Kim Kardashian, global fashion influencer and SKIMS founder, is in Mumbai to attend billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding(AFP)

Kim Kardashian, the renowned American reality TV star and global fashion icon, was spotted in Mumbai on July 11, accompanied by her sister Khloe Kardashian, causing a stir on social media.

The Kardashian sisters are in Mumbai to attend the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC on Friday, July 12.

The three-day grand celebration of the star-studded wedding ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son begins today.

Social media users were quick to respond to Kim Kardashian's arrival in the city, with many expressing surprise at the sudden of the founder of the American shapewear brand ‘SKIMS’.

Also Read | Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding LIVE Updates: SRK lands in Mumbai

A user commented about Kim Kardashian and Khloe arriving in Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, curious about Ambani's net worth. “Just saw this picture of Kim Kardashian and Khloe arrive in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son after Rihanna and Justin Bieber’s performance. What is this man’s net worth? I am truly curious. (SIC)”

Also Read | Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant wedding: Kim Kardashian reaches Mumbai | Watch

A user humorously remarked about Kim Kardashian attending the Ambani wedding in Mumbai, wondering if she would like the food. This remark echoed her previous comment on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in which she called Indian food “disgusting.”

Yet another user noted the presence of many dignitaries alongside Kim and joked about wanting to compare her height with Mamata Banerjee. “So many prolific eminent dignitaries and Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding. I really want to see Mamata didi alongside Kim Kardashian to verify who is taller. (SIC)” 

Another user questioned Kim's connection to the event, wondering if Reliance was collaborating with SKIMS. “Kim Kardashian in Indian for Ambani wedding?? Kis connection se ? Reliance collaborating with skims ? (SIC)”

Also Read | Anant-Radhika Marriage: How much money did the Ambanis splurge on this wedding?

One more user expressed disbelief about the Kardashian sisters being in India for the Ambani wedding, questioning if Bollywood celebrities weren't enough for the event. “ayoo what the hell are kim kardashian and khloe kardashian doing in india for the ambani wedding??? weren’t bollywood celebrities enough… (SIC)”

The Anant Ambami-Radhika Merchant wedding festivities will kick off with Shubh Vivah on Friday, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday. The wedding reception, or Mangal Utsav, will mark the conclusion of the grand fiesta on Sunday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:12 Jul 2024, 11:13 AM IST
HomeNews‘Reliance… with SKIMS?’: Netizens wonder if there’s more to Kim Kardashian’s presence at the Anant-Radhika wedding

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

168.00
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-6.5 (-3.72%)

Tata Steel

169.30
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
0.3 (0.18%)

Kotak Mahindra Bank

1,836.50
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-7.75 (-0.42%)

Bharat Electronics

334.75
11:15 AM | 12 JUL 2024
-0.8 (-0.24%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Railtel Corporation Of India

568.00
11:02 AM | 12 JUL 2024
48.05 (9.24%)

Inox Wind

171.25
11:01 AM | 12 JUL 2024
13.2 (8.35%)

M M T C

92.75
11:01 AM | 12 JUL 2024
7.03 (8.2%)

IRCON International

339.60
11:02 AM | 12 JUL 2024
19.7 (6.16%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,087.00382.00
    Chennai
    73,942.00-780.00
    Delhi
    74,014.00309.00
    Kolkata
    74,377.00-345.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue