The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will kick-off with Shubh Vivah followed by Shubh Aashirwad on the next day. Kim Kardashian is in Mumbai to attend the star-studded wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son.

Kim Kardashian, the renowned American reality TV star and global fashion icon, was spotted in Mumbai on July 11, accompanied by her sister Khloe Kardashian, causing a stir on social media.

The Kardashian sisters are in Mumbai to attend the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC on Friday, July 12.

The three-day grand celebration of the star-studded wedding ceremony of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son begins today.

Social media users were quick to respond to Kim Kardashian's arrival in the city, with many expressing surprise at the sudden of the founder of the American shapewear brand ‘SKIMS’.

A user commented about Kim Kardashian and Khloe arriving in Mumbai for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's son, curious about Ambani's net worth. “Just saw this picture of Kim Kardashian and Khloe arrive in Mumbai to attend the wedding of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son after Rihanna and Justin Bieber’s performance. What is this man’s net worth? I am truly curious. (SIC)"

A user humorously remarked about Kim Kardashian attending the Ambani wedding in Mumbai, wondering if she would like the food. This remark echoed her previous comment on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," in which she called Indian food "disgusting."

Yet another user noted the presence of many dignitaries alongside Kim and joked about wanting to compare her height with Mamata Banerjee. “So many prolific eminent dignitaries and Kim Kardashian at Anant Ambani's wedding. I really want to see Mamata didi alongside Kim Kardashian to verify who is taller. (SIC)"

Another user questioned Kim's connection to the event, wondering if Reliance was collaborating with SKIMS. “Kim Kardashian in Indian for Ambani wedding?? Kis connection se ? Reliance collaborating with skims ? (SIC)"

One more user expressed disbelief about the Kardashian sisters being in India for the Ambani wedding, questioning if Bollywood celebrities weren't enough for the event. "ayoo what the hell are kim kardashian and khloe kardashian doing in india for the ambani wedding??? weren't bollywood celebrities enough… (SIC)"

The Anant Ambami-Radhika Merchant wedding festivities will kick off with Shubh Vivah on Friday, followed by Shubh Aashirwad on Saturday. The wedding reception, or Mangal Utsav, will mark the conclusion of the grand fiesta on Sunday.

