Relief for AR Rahman as Delhi High Court lifts injunction in ‘Veera Raja Veera’ copyright case

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to music composer AR Rahman by setting aside an interim injunction that had been issued by a single judge in a copyright infringement case concerning the song Veera Raja Veera from Mani Ratnam’s 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan II.

A Division Bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla delivered the order while hearing Rahman’s appeal against the previous single-judge ruling.

AR Rahman copyright case: What did the Delhi High Court say? The bench said that they will allow the appeal, adding, “We have authored concurrent opinions. We have set aside the impugned order by the single-judge on principle.”

The HC did however, clarify that it had not yet examined the actual question of infringement at this stage.

What was the previous interim injunction order? Hearing the plagiarism lawsuit filed by classical vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, Justice Prathiba M Singh had passed the interim injunction on April 26.

In his suit, filed in 2023, Dagar alleged that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was copied from ‘Shiva Stuti’, a classical composition created by his father, Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, and uncle, Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar, collectively known as the Junior Dagar Brothers.

Justice Singh had observed the two works to be nearly identical, stating that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was “not merely based on or inspired by 'Shiva Stuti' but identical... with mere change in lyrics”.

The Delhi HC bench had directed Rahman and production company Madras Talkies — makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2, to deposit ₹2 crore in connection with the copyright lawsuit.

What was the lawsuit? In his lawsuit, Dagar maintained that he holds the rights to all compositions of his father and uncle, both renowned exponents of the Dhrupad tradition of the Dagar Gharana.

He traced 'Shiva Stuti' to the 1970s, highlighting its performance at international venues, including the Royal Tropical Institute in Amsterdam in 1978, and its inclusion in the album Shiva Mahadeva.

He argued that Rahman's song was based on this composition and sought credit across platforms, along with an injunction against its use by Rahman, Madras Talkies, Lyca Productions, and Tips Industries.

Dagar told the Court that although Rahman had once assured him over a phone call that he would attempt to resolve the issue, no follow-up occurred. The defendants have claimed that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ is based on a traditional song, and accused Dagar of seeking publicity and financial gain. Tips Industries also argued that copyright could not be claimed over the “manner of singing” or style of rendition.

