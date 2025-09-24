Relief for AR Rahman as Delhi High Court lifts injunction in ‘Veera Raja Veera’ copyright case

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to music composer AR Rahman by setting aside an interim injunction that had been issued by a single judge in a copyright infringement case concerning the song Veera Raja Veera from Mani Ratnam’s 2023 film Ponniyin Selvan II.
A Division Bench comprising Justices C Hari Shankar and Om Prakash Shukla delivered the order while hearing Rahman’s appeal against the previous single-judge ruling.
The bench said that they will allow the appeal, adding, “We have authored concurrent opinions. We have set aside the impugned order by the single-judge on principle.”
The HC did however, clarify that it had not yet examined the actual question of infringement at this stage.
Hearing the plagiarism lawsuit filed by classical vocalist and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Faiyaz Wasifuddin Dagar, Justice Prathiba M Singh had passed the interim injunction on April 26.
In his suit, filed in 2023, Dagar alleged that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was copied from ‘Shiva Stuti’, a classical composition created by his father, Ustad Nasir Faiyazuddin Dagar, and uncle, Ustad Zahiruddin Dagar, collectively known as the Junior Dagar Brothers.
Justice Singh had observed the two works to be nearly identical, stating that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ was “not merely based on or inspired by 'Shiva Stuti' but identical... with mere change in lyrics”.
The Delhi HC bench had directed Rahman and production company Madras Talkies — makers of Ponniyin Selvan 2, to deposit ₹2 crore in connection with the copyright lawsuit.
The defendants have claimed that ‘Veera Raja Veera’ is based on a traditional song, and accused Dagar of seeking publicity and financial gain. Tips Industries also argued that copyright could not be claimed over the “manner of singing” or style of rendition.
(With inputs from ANI)