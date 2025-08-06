Relief for DMK govt in Tamil Nadu: SC quashes Madras HC ban on using CM Stalin’s name, photos in welfare schemes

In a major victory for the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down a Madras High Court order that had barred the state government from using the names and images of current and former chief ministers in its public welfare schemes.

The apex court also imposed a penalty of ₹10 lakh on AIADMK leader C Ve Shanmugam, calling his original petition an “abuse of the process of law”.

What did the Supreme Court say? A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice B R Gavai, along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria, observed that the plea filed against the DMK government was unwarranted.

The Supreme Court said there was no legal bar preventing the use of names or photos of living persons in welfare scheme promotion, unless it violated specific statutory provisions.

Calling the litigation “frivolous”, the Supreme Court set aside the July 31 order of the Madras High Court and ruled that elected governments are allowed to publicise welfare schemes, even if they include the name of the sitting Chief Minister.

Why did Madras High Court impose restrictions? The Madras High Court, responding to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Shanmugam, had earlier directed the Tamil Nadu government not to name any welfare scheme after living individuals, including current or former chief ministers.

The Madras High Court also barred the use of portraits, party symbols, or the DMK flag in promotional material.

The High Court clarified that while the Tamil Nadu government could continue to roll out and implement welfare schemes, the naming and promotional content should remain neutral and devoid of political branding.

What was the controversy around ‘Ungaludan Stalin’? The PIL had taken aim at the DMK’s flagship outreach programme Ungaludan Stalin (With You, Stalin), arguing that it amounted to political self-promotion using public funds. The petitioner claimed the scheme violated norms of neutrality and misused administrative power for political mileage.

The programme, which involves direct engagement between Chief Minister M K Stalin and citizens, has been one of the party’s high-profile initiatives aimed at strengthening its grassroots connect.

Has the Centre used leaders’ images in schemes too? Yes — prominently. The use of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image in central welfare schemes and public programmes has long drawn both political praise and criticism.

From the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to free ration distribution during the pandemic, Modi’s photo has routinely appeared on posters, banners, ration bags, vaccination certificates, and promotional materials.

One of the most widely debated instances was during the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, where the government added PM Modi’s photo and a message on every vaccination certificate issued via the CoWIN platform.

Critics argued that the move politicised a public health initiative, prompting legal challenges — including one before the Kerala High Court, which ultimately declined to interfere.