In relief to lenders, RBI eases provisioning norms for infrastructure financing
Summary
The RBI's final guidelines mandate that banks set aside only 1% of standard asset provisioning for projects under construction. It has, however, retained the provisioning requirement for operational projects at 0.4%.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday relaxed the provisioning norms for project finance loans, following appeals by lenders.
