In relief to lenders, RBI eases provisioning norms for infrastructure financing

The RBI has relaxed the conditions for disbursement of funds. As per the new norms, infrastructure projects under public-private partnership (PPP) model need to ensure only 50% of the land available before disbursement. For non-PPP and commercial real estate projects, this requirement has been pegged at 75%. Currently, National Highways Authority of India projects under the annuity model need to ensure 90% of the land is made available before disbursement.