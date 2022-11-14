‘Difficult situation will emerge if…’: SC terms forced religious conversion ‘very serious issue’1 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 05:36 PM IST
The Supreme Court (SC) said on Monday that forced religious conversion is a “very serious" issue. The Supreme Court also said that religious conversion may affect the security of the country along with the freedom of conscience of citizens as far as religion is concerned.