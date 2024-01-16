Religious rituals for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony begins today | 10 important points
The seven-day ritual will follow Dwadash Adhivas protocols, with various ceremonies taking place each day.
The religious rituals for the Ayodhya Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony will begin today i.e. on 16 January. The seven-day ritual will continue till 21 January. The idol will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum on January 18. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony for Ram Lalla will take place on January 22. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India