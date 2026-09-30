‘Remove evil, deceitful politicians’: Iran woos US voters ahead of midterms in 25-page letter — what is inside

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has issued a lengthy open letter addressed to American voters, urging them to oppose US President Donald Trump's policies, Washington's support for Israel and its involvement in foreign conflicts, according to Reuters.

The roughly 25-page letter, issued ahead of the US midterm elections, also argued that Iran and the US could pursue “peaceful coexistence” if Washington changes its approach towards Tehran.

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IRGC urges Americans to reject ‘evil’ politicians The letter directly appealed to US voters, calling on them to remove from power politicians it blamed for America's current situation.

“Remove from power the evil, deceitful, and violdent politicians who are responsible for America’s current state,” the letter said, while urging Americans to ensure their elected representatives understand that “the world has changed”.

The IRGC argued that both Iranian and American citizens have suffered because of what it described as corrupt political leadership.

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“The nations of Iran and America are both, each in their own way, victims” of the “corrupt politicians” in Washington, the letter said, adding: “We share the same pain.”

Iran says the US and Iran can coexist The letter presented peaceful coexistence between Iran and the US as possible if American policy changes.

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It accused Trump of misrepresenting Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel considers a major security threat, and claimed that Washington had underestimated the impact of Tehran's blockade on Gulf oil shipments.

The letter also sought to explain the “Death to America” slogan associated with Iranian politics, arguing that it is directed at the US political establishment rather than the American public.

“‘Death to America’ is a prayer for the eradication of the diabolical ruling elite whose seat of power is the White House,” the letter said.

IRGC questions Trump's Iran war narrative IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said the letter was unlikely to change the Trump administration's approach but argued that American voters could respond differently if they had more information about the conflict.

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“The American people are not knowledgeable about many developments. We believe if they knew more, they would think differently and take other decisions,” he said.

Trump has justified the US war with Iran partly on the grounds of preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Mohebbi rejected that rationale, saying Iran was not seeking nuclear weapons.

He also accused Trump of being an “inveterate liar” and questioned his motives, casting the remarks as part of the broader IRGC criticism of the US president.

Iran's outreach to the US public The open letter is part of a broader effort by Iran-linked media and online networks to communicate directly with American audiences.

Since the war began on February 28, Iran-linked platforms have reportedly used AI-generated videos, memes and other English-language content to promote Tehran's narrative about the conflict.

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With inputs from agencies.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.