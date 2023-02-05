Remove TikTok from app stores, US senator writes to Apple and Google
- In the letter, Democratic Senator Michael Bennet warns that China could potentially try to shape what US users see on the app, with possible implications for foreign policy and democracy.
A member of the Senate Intelligence Committee has called on Apple and Google to ban video-sharing app TikTok from their app stores, says a Bloomberg report. Democratic Senator Michael Bennet calls TikTok “an unacceptable threat to the national security of the United States".
