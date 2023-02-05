Remove TikTok from app stores, US senator writes to Apple and Google

In November 2022, TikTok admitted to European users that their data may be accessed by employees based in China. In December, the company also disclosed that four of its employees in China used the TikTok app to gather information about US journalists including reporters from BuzzFeed, Financial Times and Forbes in an attempt to trace the source of their coverage. The employees looked at IP addresses of journalists and tracked their physical movements.

