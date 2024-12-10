RenaissThera Closes Seed Funding to Drive AI-Powered Therapies for Cardio-Metabolic Diseases

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) RenaissThera Private Limited (“RenaissThera"), a pioneering Bengaluru-based biotechnology company, has successfully closed its seed funding round backed by angel investors. This funding will accelerate the development of novel small-molecule therapies targeting GLP-1 and GIP receptors for Cardio-metabolic (CM) diseases, with an emphasis on diabetes and obesity. The company aims to address critical health challenges in underserved populations globally through affordable and transformative solutions. RenaissThera is revolutionizing the fight against cardio-metabolic diseases like diabetes and obesity through its AI-powered Innovation Platform, leveraging Generative AI (GenAI) and machine learning to rapidly identify and optimize small molecules for targeted therapies. Mr. Sudhir Nagarajan, Managing Director, said, “We thank all the investors in this round for their support and belief in our team and the promise of RenaissThera in delivering innovative medicines." With the successful close of its seed funding round, CEO Dr. Ramkesh Meena stated, “This milestone enables us to scale up and validate our early-stage pipeline in pre-clinical proof-of-concept studies and get ready for IND filing next year, propelling us closer to delivering life-changing, affordable therapies that address critical gaps in care." This innovative approach combines scientific rigor and efficiency to reduce development timelines and costs while improving patient outcomes worldwide. About RenaissThera RenaissThera, based in Bengaluru, India, is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing affordable, novel small-molecule targeted therapies leveraging AI platforms. Our goal is to innovate for underserved populations and bridge the gaps in novel therapy access worldwide. We focus on high-unmet-need areas of prevalent diseases in key therapy areas such as Cardio-metabolic including diabetes and obesity indications. Leveraging our Innovation Platform powered by GenAI tools, we identify small-molecule therapies for proven pathways, ensuring cutting-edge solutions for patients. For more information, visit www.renaissthera.com. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

