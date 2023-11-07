Renaming row in UP: After Allahabad and Faizabad, now Aligarh may soon get a new name
Considering the change of name of Aligarh is approved by the Uttar Pradesh government, it would add to the growing tally of places renamed in the BJP-ruled state.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh may get to change the name of another city Aligarh, after successfully changing Mughal Sarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad district as Ayodhya district, reported NDTV on 7 November.