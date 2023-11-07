Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath -led Uttar Pradesh may get to change the name of another city Aligarh, after successfully changing Mughal Sarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj and Faizabad district as Ayodhya district, reported NDTV on 7 November.

According to the report, the Aligarh Municipal Corporation has unanimously passed a proposal to change Aligarh's name to Harigarh. Mayor Prashant Singhal in a meeting on 6 November presented the proposal and it was supported by all councillors.

Considering the change of name of Aligarh is approved by the Uttar Pradesh government, it would add to the growing tally of places renamed in the BJP-ruled state. Earlier in January 2019, Allahabad was renamed to Prayagraj.

"In a meeting yesterday, a proposal was presented to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh. All councillors unanimously supported this. Now, this proposal will be sent to the administration. I hope that the administration will take cognizance of this and fulfill our demand to change the name of Aligarh to Harigarh...This demand has been being raised for a long time," news agency ANI quoted Aligarh mayor Prashant Singhal as saying.

After a municipal body unanimously approves a proposed name change resolution, it writes to the state government. Following this, it will be sent for approval by the state government to the Ministry of Home Affairs. Once approved, the state government can officially change the name, as per law.

In 2021, in a Zila panchayat meeting, a proposal to rename Aligarh to Harigarh was cleared and then it was sent to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Earlier in 2019, Adityanath himself indicated that his government will keep up with its spree of renaming places.

"We did what we felt was good. We renamed Mughal Sarai as Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhayay Nagar, Allahabad as Prayagraj, and Faizabad district as Ayodhya district. Where there is a need, the government will take the steps required," NDTV quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

Over the years, members of the ruling BJP have sought other cities be renamed. For example, Agra lawmaker had proposed that Agra be renamed Agravan or Agarwal, while another BJP member suggested that Muzaffarnagar be renamed Laxmi Nagar, said the report.

Not only renaming districts but after the Yogi Adityanath government came into power, they have changed and renamed many projects and schemes, including the Purvanchal Expressway.

With agency inputs.

