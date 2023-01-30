Renault to lower its stake in Nissan to 15%2 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 12:50 PM IST
- The move is a part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two firms.
French automaker Renault will slash its stake in partner Nissan to 15% from 43%. The move is a part of a deal rebalancing the rocky alliance between the two firms.
