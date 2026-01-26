A new accounting rule to rescue clean energy users from profit and loss volatility
Summary
Reforms by India’s accounting regulators will exempt renewable energy contracts from financial instrument treatment, alleviating profit-and-loss volatility for MSMEs. This aligns local practices with international standards, supporting the adoption of green power.
India’s accounting regulators have moved to shield corporate balance sheets from the whims of the weather gods, approving a key reform that will stop renewable energy contracts distorting profit-and-loss statements.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story