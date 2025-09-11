Sun stroke for solar projects, change in rule traps developers

Tariff trap

An executive from a renewable power company which has been affected said that despite the exemption, developers had already accounted for costlier domestic cells in their bids and quoted higher tariffs. “Now that they have been given relaxation and locally-made cells are not required, discoms are unlikely to sign power sale agreements based on the higher tariffs," the executive said on the condition of anonymity. He said the government and regulators will have to come up with a solution, either through a change in law or by cancelling the tenders and issuing bids again.