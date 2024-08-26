Renowned Indian-origin doctor Ramesh Peramsetty shot dead in US

A renowned Indian-origin doctor was reportedly shot dead in Tuscaloosa city of Alabama, in the United States. The incident took place on Friday, August 23. The physician named Dr Ramesh Peramsetty, who used to operate several hospitals in the country, was a native of Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, Dr Ramesh Peramsetty is credited with establishing the Crimson Care Network and was the medical director of the organisation, reported News 18. The Crimson Care Network is a group of local medical professionals.

Taking to social media, the Crimson Care Network Team expressing remorse and grief over the death of the veteran doctor said that it would continue to honour Peramsetty's legacy.

The Facebook post states, “As many are aware at this moment, we have been informed of Dr. Ramesh Peramsetty’s passing. The Peramsetty family ask for us to give them privacy as they grieve his passing. They have received abundant out pouring of love and faith. We will continue to honor him as he would want us to do. Thank you for your understanding."

It added, "Please continue to keep the Peramsetty and Crimson Care Network family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate this challenging time. Our team is prepared to make more statements within the next few days. We will continue to honor his legacy. Our clinics remain open during the transition."

All you need to know about Dr Ramesh Peramsetty The doctor, who practiced as a physician in Tuscaloosa, died on the spot. He was revered for his significant contributions to healthcare. His efforts were recognised and a street in Tuscaloosa was named in Dr Peramsetty's honour.