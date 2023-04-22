RBI repo rate likely to be on hold, cuts expected in early 2024: Morgan Stanley2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:33 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India, in its first monetary policy review meeting in 2023-24, decided to keep the key benchmark interest rate -- the repo rate -- unchanged at 6.5 per centr
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the current repo rate as inflation appears to be manageable. The report suggests that any possible reduction in the key interest rate is not anticipated until the first part of 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a report.
