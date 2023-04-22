The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to maintain the current repo rate as inflation appears to be manageable. The report suggests that any possible reduction in the key interest rate is not anticipated until the first part of 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a report.

In the initial monetary policy review meeting of 2023-24, the Reserve Bank of India chose to maintain the repo rate, which is the primary benchmark interest rate, at 6.5 percent. This decision was taken to evaluate the consequences of the current policy rate tightening.

The RBI's next monetary policy committee meeting is scheduled to be held during June 6-8, 2023.

RBI has so far raised the repo rate, the rate at which it lends to banks, by 250 basis points cumulatively since May 2022 in the fight against inflation.

"While in our base case we expect a shallow rate cut cycle to start from 1Q24, we see risks of the same starting earlier based on an improving inflation outlook," the global investment banking firm said in the report titled 'India Economics - Macro Indicators Chartbook: Growth Sustains Momentum; Macro stability in Check' co-authored by Upasana Chachra and Bani Gambhir.

The report said that as per Morgan Stanley's forecast, the interest rates are anticipated to remain stable throughout 2023, considering the expectation of retail inflation to persistently remain below 6 per cent.

The consumer price index-based (CPI) inflation, also known as retail inflation, has been on a downward trend in India, gradually decreasing from its highest point of 7.8 percent in April 2022 to 5.7 percent in March 2023. The projections suggest a further decline to 5.2 percent in the final quarter of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

"The headline CPI print for March was in line with expectations. We expect inflation to decelerate more decisively in the quarter ending June, to below 5 per cent, supported by favourable base effect and moderating commodity prices," the report said.

Raising interest rates is a monetary policy instrument that typically helps suppress demand in the economy, thereby helping the inflation rate decline and vice versa.

(With agency inputs)