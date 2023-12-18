'Report symptoms, increase testing': Govt advisory amid Covid spike, new JN.1 variant
In view of an upsurge in the Covid-19 cases and the new JN.1 variant, which has been detected in India, the Centre has asked the states to increase the number of RT-PCR tests and send the positive samples for genome sequencing.
Amid an upsurge in the Covid-19 cases and the detection of the first JN.1 variant in India, the Central government has urged the states urged to maintain a state of constant vigil and report all influenza-like and severe acute respiratory illnesses. The states have also been advised to increase the number of RT-PCR tests and send the positive samples for genome sequencing.