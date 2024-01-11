Reports of DEI’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated
SummarySo long as the implicit-association test is in circulation, the myth of a mostly racist U.S. will live.
DEI is down but not out. Several states, universities and corporations signaled their retreat from diversity, equity and inclusion programs last year. Yet despite these developments, the movement remains alive and well thanks in part to the implicit-association test: a popular tool that has been used to claim that most of the U.S. is racially prejudiced.