Reports of DEI’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated

The next measure is validity, or whether the test measures what it’s supposed to measure. If you’re trying to analyze the factors that affect a baseball player’s salary, you would identify such metrics as his batting average, fielding errors, runs batted in, etc., and then compare them with the same statistics and salaries of his fellow players in a regression equation. Using this method in meta-analyses of the implicit-association test, several scholars have found that “implicit bias" accounts for between 2% and 5.6% of prejudicial behavior. Even Mahzarin Banaji and Anthony Greenwald, two of the test’s most prominent advocates, have written that “attempts to diagnostically use such measures risk undesirably high rates of erroneous classifications." The test, in other words, is an extremely feeble predictor of behavior.