As part of the ongoing ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav-celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence’ (AKAM), a specially decorated metro train was launched in the presence of Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and other senior officials at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line today morning. The train was inducted into passenger services immediately after the launch.

The exterior of this eight-coach special train has been exclusively wrapped and decorated with collages of photographs and slogans depicting the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements in the last 75 years signifying the spirit of ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat’.

The train has been symbolically launched on the occasion of Republic Day. This special train will continue to remain in service throughout the commemorative period of ‘AzadiKaAmritMahotsav’.

DMRC has been organising a host of activities to commemorate the ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav - 75 years of India’s independence’ celebrations since last year.

Meanwhile, the services of Delhi Metro will be partially curtailed on Republic Day as part of the security arrangements for the day as per the instructions of the Delhi Police.

“The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday. This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police. For the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro route, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till noon. Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6. Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 AM to noon.All metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 to 2 PM on January 26, 2022. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements," DMRC said in its official release.

