“The services on Line-2 (HUDA City Centre - Samaypur Badli) of the Delhi Metro will be partially regulated on Wednesday. This is being done as part of the security arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations as per the instructions of the Delhi Police. For the HUDA City Centre-Samaypur Badli metro route, the entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations will remain closed from the start of revenue services till noon. Central Secretariat station will only be used for the interchange of passengers between Line 2 and Line 6. Entry and exit at Patel Chowk and Lok Kalyan Marg Metro stations will remain closed from 8:45 AM to noon.All metro parking lots will also remain closed from 6 AM on January 25 to 2 PM on January 26, 2022. This step has also been taken as part of the security arrangements," DMRC said in its official release.

