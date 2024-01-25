Republic Day 2024: From Delhi traffic advisory, alternate routes to parking; check all info here
The Delhi Police has issued traffic advisories for Republic Day celebrations, including road closures and restrictions on Kartavyapath and other major roads.
The Delhi Police has issued advisory traffic for the Republic Day celebration on 26 January in order to ensure orderly execution in the national capital. According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am. The theme for this Republic Day is "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," which highlight the fundamental qualities of India as a democratizer.
Apart from this, vehicle parking is not allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday, the advisory added.
"In view of Republic Day celebrations, general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station is not allowed from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday.
"All are advised to use public transport vehicles. The pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations for the use of commuters/passengers," the police said.
(With inputs from agencies)
