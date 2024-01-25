The Delhi Police has issued advisory traffic for the Republic Day celebration on 26 January in order to ensure orderly execution in the national capital. According to the advisory, the Republic Day parade will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate, at 9.30 am. The theme for this Republic Day is "Viksit Bharat" and "Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka," which highlight the fundamental qualities of India as a democratizer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Republic Day 2024: Parade time, ticket price, chief guest, and other details | Complete guide here Traffic restrictions to know -No traffic on Kartavyapath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 1800 hours on 25.01.2024 till the Parade is over.

-No cross traffic on Kartavyapath from 2200 hours on 25.01.2024 at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the Parade is over.

-'C'-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 0915 hours on 26 January till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.

-From 1030 hours on 26th Jan, traffic on Tilak Marg, BSZ Marg and Subhash Marg will not be allowed on both directions. Cross traffic will only be allowed depending upon the movement of the Parade.

Alternate routes For North-South Corridor Ring Road-Ashram Chowk Sarai Kale Khan-L.P. Flyover-Rajghat-Ring Road

From Madarsa-Lodhi Road Tpoint-Aurobindo Marg AIIMS Chowk-Ring Road-Dhaula Kuan-Vande Matram Marg- Shankar Road-Park Street or Mandir Marg.

For East West Corridor: -Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Mathura Road-Subramaniam Bharti Marg-Rajesh Pilot Marg-Prithvi Raj Road-Safdarjung Road Kamal Ataturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg Upper Ridge Road/Vande Matram Marg

or

-Ring Road-SBT-Chandgi Ram Akhara-Mall Road-Azad Pur-Ring Road.

-Ring Road-Bhairon Road-Matbura Road Lodhi Road-Aurobindo Marg-Safdarjung Road-Teen Muri Marg-Mother Teresa Crescent-Park Street-Shankar Road-Vande Matram Marg.

For travel to New Delhi or Old Delhi railway station Commuters travelling to New Delhi railway station from south Delhi can pass through Dhaula Kuan, Vande Matram Marg, Panchkuian Road, the Connaught Place Outer Circle and Chelmsford Road for the Paharganj side and Minto Road and Bhavbhuti Marg for the Ajmeri Gate side.

From east Delhi, they can take Boulevard Road via ISBT bridge, the Rani Jhansi flyover, the Jhandewalan roundabout, DB Gupta Road, Sheela Cinema Road and the Paharganj bridge, it said.

To travel to Old Delhi railway station from south Delhi, the advisory urged people to take the the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, Rajghat, Chowk Yamuna Bazar, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chhatta Rail and the Kauria bridge, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to this, No heavy transport/light goods vehicles will be allowed to enter Delhi from other states from 11 pm on Thursday till the parade is over. These vehicles will only be allowed to ply between ISBT-Sarai Kale Khan and ISBT-Kashmere Gate on the Ring Road from 7.30 am to 1.30 pm on Friday, the advisory stated.

Airspace curbs On the occasion of Republic Day, several airspace restrictions are in place in the national capital from 19 January and will continue till January 29, an official said, adding that the curbs will not impact scheduled flights. The official said landing or take-off of non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines, and chartered flights will not be permitted from 10 am to 1.15 pm during the January 19-25 period, PTI reported.

Delhi metro services Delhi Metro is set to kick off its services at 4 am across all lines tomorrow, allowing the public easy access to Kartavya Path for the 75th Republic Day ceremony in the national capital, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement. The services will be available every 30 minutes from 4 am to 6 am and thereafter, the regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

Special parking arrangements for visitors The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory regarding special parking arrangements for the visitors attending the Republic Day event.

Parking spots 3 and 4 behind Vigyan Bhawan have a capacity of 300 vehicles. Once the capcity exceeds at these spots, the visitors are required to alight only on Maulana Azad Road near Vigyan Bhawan and their vehicles will be accommodated at parking spots 1 and 2 (behind Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 2A (inside Nirman Bhawan and Udyog Bhawan), 5 (behind Zabta Masjid), 6 (Kota House Jam Nagar House and Jailsaimer House), 7 (Vanijya Bhawan), the advisory stated.

Apart from this, vehicle parking is not allowed at the parking lots at New Delhi, Old Delhi, Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday, the advisory added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of Republic Day celebrations, general public is informed that the parking of vehicles in the parking lots at New Delhi Railway Station, Old Delhi Railway Station, Nizamuddin Railway station and Anand Vihar Railway station is not allowed from 10 pm on Thursday to 12 pm on Friday.

"All are advised to use public transport vehicles. The pick-up and drop vehicles will be available outside railway stations for the use of commuters/passengers," the police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

