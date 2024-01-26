Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also extended Republic Day wishes to India, highlighting the strong relationship between their respective countries and India.

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day today i.e. on 26 January. With people around the country are celebrating the festival, several leaders from around the world too have extended their wishes to the PM Modi and India. French President Emmanuel Macron extended Republic Day wishes to the people of India and expressed his happiness over being part of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi. Macron, who is the chief guest at 75th Republic Day celebrations had arrived in Jaipur on 25 January. Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a dear friend, Macron took to X to post, “My dear friend @NarendraModi, Indian people, My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you. Let's celebrate!" Amid the ongoing diplomatic row between Male and Delhi over Maldives, former President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also extended wishes to the people. Taking to X, he wrote, “On the joyous occasion of India’s 75th Republic Day I extend best wishes to Pres Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, the government and people of India. May the unbreakable bonds of friendship that have long existed between Maldives and India go from strength to strength" Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also extended warm wishes to the people of India. Issuing a statement, the Australian Prime Minister said, “Since Independence, India has drawn on the vitality and diligence of its people to build a modern nation defined by innovation and success. On our shared national days, we also have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer." “The bonds between our two nations are lifelong and intergenerational, built on the deep and enduring links between our people. The Indian diaspora here in Australia is the lifeblood of our friendship. Importantly, ours is a relationship with a bright future. As we together honour and cherish the region we call home, we are united in advancing and preserving an open, inclusive, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday extended Republic Day wishes to India and said that the Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation of its global leadership.

"On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of India on India's Republic Day. The Constitution of India continues to provide an enduring framework for the world's largest democracy and a foundation for its global leadership," he said in an official statement.

The statement read, “As President Biden has said, our relationship with India is one of the most consequential in the world."

Amid diplomatic row between India and Canada, High Commission of Canada in India has also wished the country on its 75th Republic Day on Friday. Taking to X, High Commission of Canada in India wrote, "Wishing India a very happy Republic Day."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!