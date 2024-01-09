Republic Day 2024 : Republic Day, celebrated on January 26, marks the adoption of the Constitution of India in 1950. The Republic Day Parade will commence at 10:00 am from Vijay Chowk. The viewers willing to witness the parade should be seated by 9:30 am. National Stadium in Delhi will mark the last stop to the parade spanning a distance of five kilometres.

The parade that runs along Rajpath showcases India's rich culture and history. People from all over the country come to see the parade, which includes cultural performances, military displays and more. Indian nationals can take reserved or unreserved sets that are priced at ₹500 or ₹20 respectively. However, the booking for tickets begins from tomorrow onwards, January 10. The tickets will be available until January 25 but limited number of tickets will be available per day.

Here are steps to buy tickets online:

Visit the Ministry of Defence’s official web portal at www.aamantran.mod.gov.in. Login or create a new account. Fill in personal details such as name, birthdate, mobile number, etc. Verify the authentication code sent to registered mobile number (OTP). Choose the desired event from the options that include FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat. For verification purpose, provide attendee information and upload an original Photo ID. Secure tickets by completing the online payment process.

Here are steps to buy tickets offline:

Visit an authorised offline outlet or designated ticket counter for Republic Day events. Provide identity proof and fill out a physical form with personal details including name, birth date, mobile number, etc. Choose the desired event from the options that include FDR Republic Day Parade, Republic Day Parade, Beating the Retreat For verification purposes, provide attendee information and provide a photocopy of the original Photo ID. Secure tickets by completing the payment process.

Offline tickets will be available at IDTC Travel Counters, the Government of India Tourist Office and DTDC Counters. Moreover, Departmental Sale Counters will sell the tickets from 10 am to 5:30 pm daily while the Parliament House Reception Office will sell the tickets from 11 am to 4 pm. Government of India Tourist Office will remain closed on Sundays while the Parliament House Reception Office will remain closed on weekends and holidays.

Viewers who wish to watch the parade from the comfort of their homes can stream it online on the Doordarshan Official YouTube Channel or Press Bureau of India (PBI) Website. Doordarshan will broadcast the parade Live on television as well.

