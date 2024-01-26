Republic Day 2024: India illuminated in tricolour | Check photos, videos here
Republic Day 2024: India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year the country is celebrating its 75th Republic Day. It is the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947.
Jammu and Kashmir's Anji Khad bridge,1st cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) was illuminated in tricolour.
J&K's Bhimgarh Fort which is located in Reasi was illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights.