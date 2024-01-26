Republic Day 2024: India illuminated in tricolour | Check photos, videos here

View Full Image President House illuminates in tricolour on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Republic Day 2024 ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. Republic Day is celebrated with the President unfurling the national flag, followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry. President Murmu will unfurl the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path. This year, around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade.

This year, the parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital will be 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors. A total of 25 tableaux--16 states/UTs and nine ministries/departments--will roll down. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade

The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy.

