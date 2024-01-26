Republic Day 2024: India illuminated in tricolour | Check photos, videos here

Republic Day 2024: India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26. This year the country is celebrating its 75th Republic Day. It is the day when the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state after it got its Independence on August 15, 1947. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Celebrations of Republic Day are marked throughout the nation with great fervour. The national flag will be unfurled by the President Droupadi Murmu, which will be followed by magnificent military and cultural pageantry of tableaux from different states and government departments.

Here's a look at how India is decorated to celebrate the 75th Republic Day {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People walks near the clock tower in Srinagar on January 25, 2024, on the eve of India's Republic Day. (Photo by AFP)

Sudarsan Pattnaik creates a sand sculpture on the eve of 75th Republic Day, at the Puri beach, on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

The Baba Mahakaleshwar shivling was also decorated with a tricolour after the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Jammu and Kashmir's Anji Khad bridge,1st cable-stayed bridge of Indian Railways connecting the Katra and Reasi sections of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla-Rail-Link (USBRL) was illuminated in tricolour.

J&K's Bhimgarh Fort which is located in Reasi was illuminated with vibrant tricoloured lights. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President House illuminates in tricolour on the eve of the 75th Republic Day, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

The Republic Day 2024 ceremony will start with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade. Republic Day is celebrated with the President unfurling the national flag, followed by spectacular military and cultural pageantry. President Murmu will unfurl the national flag at 8 am at Kartavya Path. This year, around 13,000 special guests have also been invited to witness the parade.

This year, the parade at the Kartavya Path in the national capital will be 'women-centric', indicating the roles played by women in various sectors. A total of 25 tableaux--16 states/UTs and nine ministries/departments--will roll down. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the parade

The theme of this year's Republic Day is 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat: Loktantra ki Matruka', which symbolise the country's aspirations and its role as the nurturer of democracy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!