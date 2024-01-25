Republic Day 2024: Over 1,100 personnel awarded Gallantry and Service medals

On the occasion of the Republic Day 2024, a total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement on 25 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Border Security Force's two Head Constables late Sanwala Ram Vishnoi and late Shishu Pal Singh get awarded for posthumously President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) on this Republic Day.

Of these 1,132 personnel, President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to two personnel, Medals for Gallantry (GM) to 275, President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) to 102 and Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) to 753. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"On the occasion of the Republic Day, 2024, a total of 1132 personnel of Police, Fire Service, Home Guard and Civil Defence and Correctional Service have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals," the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement.

Among the majority of the 277 Gallantry Awards, 119 personnel from Left-wing extremist-affected areas, 133 personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir region and 25 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action.

Out of 277 gallantry medals, 275 GM have been awarded to 72 personnel from J&K Police, 18 personnel from Maharashtra, 26 personnel from Chhattisgarh, 23 personnel from Jharkhand, 15 personnel from Odisha, 8 personnel from Delhi, 65 personnel from CRPF, 21 personnel from SSB and the remaining personnel from the other states, Union Territories (UTs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Out of 102 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 94 have been awarded to Police Service and four each to Fire Service and civil guard and Home Guard Service. Out of 753 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 667 have been awarded to Police Service, 32 to Fire Service, 27 to Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and 27 to Correctional Service.

As per the MHA, the government has taken many steps in recent years to rationalise and transform the entire award ecosystem of various awards. In this regard, sixteen gallantry and service medals (for police, fire service, home guard and Civil service) have been rationalised and merged into four medals: the President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG), Medal for Gallantry (GM), President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM), and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).

President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and Medal for Gallantry (GM) are awarded on the grounds of Rare Conspicuous Act of Gallantry and the Conspicuous Act of Gallantry, respectively, in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. The risk incurred is estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President's Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, and the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

President Droupadi Murmu has also approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards-2023 on 31 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 3, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 7 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 21 persons. Three awardees are posthumously honoured with Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, namely Master Anthony Vanmawia and Melody Lalremruati of Mizoram and Sooraj R of Central Reserve Police Force.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recipients of Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak are Sahil Bisso Lad (Goa), Kajal Kumari (Jharkhand), Naveen Kumar D (Telangana) Vinod Kumar from Border Roads Organisation, Havildar Shera Ram of Ministry of Defence, Mukesh Kumar from National Disaster Response Force, and Naresh Kumar from National Investigation Agency, the Ministry startement said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!