PM Modi holds meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto ahead of Republic Day 2025 celebrations

Republic Day 2025: PM Modi held meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto ahead of Republic Day 2025 celebrations, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship and strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Published25 Jan 2025, 01:10 PM IST
Republic Day 2025: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a photo opportunity ahead of their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, January 25, 2025. (REUTERS)

Republic Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, at Hyderabad House on Saturday, January 25. Subianto is visiting India as the chief guest for the Republic Day 2025 celebrations.

The two nations look to strengthen their political, defence and security cooperation during the meeting. An announcement on the BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which Indonesia is keen to procure from India, is also expected after the meeting, according to media reports.

MoUs are likely to be signed between the two nations. Besides, the 3rd CEO Forum will be held on the sidelines during Subianto’s visit.

Earlier in the day, President Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He laid a wreath at Rajghat and signed the visitor's book.

Subianto was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita. This is Subianto's first State visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

Subianto received ceremonial at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi too. The ceremonial welcome highlights the significance of the visit and sets the stage for enhanced diplomatic discussions between India and Indonesia.

Republic Day 2025: India a “very great friend”, says Indonesian President

Subianto said Indonesia considers India a “very great friend” and expressed his commitment to promoting closer cooperation and closer partnership with India, news agency ANI reported.

“I just express my deepest appreciation and the great honour I received today. I have been officially invited to India. Indonesia considers India a very great friend. India was one of the first countries, maybe the first country to recognise our independence, to support us in our struggle for independence, we will never forget what India did to help us. I am very honoured today and I am doubly honoured that tomorrow I will be the chief guest at your Republic Day parade,” he was quoted as saying in the ANI report.

The visit of Indonesia's President will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest, an earlier statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The political relationship between the two countries was solidified during their shared struggles for independence. Indonesia's first Republic Day guest, President Sukarno, was honoured in 1950, and both countries have supported the independence movements of Asian and African nations, exemplified by their roles in the Bandung Conference and the formation of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Indonesia considers India a very great friend.

There has been an upswing in India-Indonesia ties in the last few years. PM Modi travelled to Indonesia in 2018, during which the India-Indonesia ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Shared Vision of India-Indonesia Maritime Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific was also adopted. On November 19 2024, PM Modi met President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The Southeast Asian nation is also an important pillar in India's Act East Policy. It is one of India's largest trading partners in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

The volume of India-Indonesia trade in 2023 was recorded at $29.40 billion.

Indian investments in Indonesia amount to $1.56 billion in the infrastructure, power, textiles, steel, automotive, mining, banking, and consumer goods sectors.

(With ANI inputs)

Key Takeaways
  • The historical significance of India-Indonesia relations rooted in shared struggles for independence.
  • Recent developments in defense cooperation, including the potential procurement of BrahMos missiles.
  • The importance of high-level diplomatic visits in strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional challenges.
First Published:25 Jan 2025, 01:10 PM IST
