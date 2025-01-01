Republic Day 2025: India will celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, 2025, marking the adoption of the Constitution in 1950. Tickets for the parade can be purchased online or offline from January 2 to January 11.

Republic Day 2025: India will be celebrating its 76th Republic Day on 26th January. This day commemorates the day when the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted the Constitution of India. This occasion marks the day when Constitution was formed in 1950.

The newly drafted Constitution of India for Independent India was enforced on 26th January in the year 1950, by replacing the Government of India Act 1935. This day is observed as a public holiday and grand celebrations take place at India Gate.

When and where to get tickets for Parade Press Information Bureau (PIB) issued a notice on January 1, detailing the process of accessing Republic Day parade tickets.

According to the notice, tickets can be purchased directly from the official government portal, aamantran.mod.gov.in. Tickets can also be downloaded from ‘Aamantran’ mobile app, available in play store.

“Tickets can also be purchased from the booths/counters on production of Original Photo ID Card (Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card, Passport and ID Card issued by Central/State Govt. etc, which will also be required to be carried for visiting the ceremony of Republic Day/Beating Retreat Rehearsal) from five locations." the notice states.

Republic Day Parade tickets worth ₹100 and ₹2 will be available between January 2 and January 11 from 9:00 pm onwards until "the quota for the day gets exhausted."

When and where to get tickets for Beating Retreat Beating Retreat full dress rehearsal tickets for January 28 costs ₹20 while the cost is ₹100 for January 29, when Beating Retreat will finally take place.