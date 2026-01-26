Republic Day: 56 individuals, institutions honoured by J-K government — full list

Republic Day 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir government has awarded 56 individuals for their significant contributions in different fields on the eve of Republic Day 2026.

The awards for social reforms and empowerment went to Arhan Bagati, founder of KYARI (Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute); Mehjabeen Nabi, founder of the Care Foundation and Charitable Trust in Srinagar and Saadat Nasir Wani Sogami, Chairman of Team Red NGO, Kashmir.

Also Read | Who is Akshita Dhankar? IAF officer who unfurled national flag with President



A vocal advocate of inclusivity, Arhan Bagati also serves as the Awareness and Impact Ambassador of the Paralympic Committee of India.

Arhan Bagati, 26, youngest to get the honour Arhan Bagati, 26, is recognised as India's first and the world's youngest Deputy Chef de Mission for the Paralympic contingent, taking up the role at 22 for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He is the youngest in the list to be honoured this year.

Bagati has also played a pivotal role in reviving Bollywood interest in Kashmir, working with filmmakers and stakeholders to highlight the Valley’s cinematic potential and promote it as a safe, vibrant destination for creative expression.

Arhan Bagati was a co-producer of the 2025 Hindi-language action thriller film Ground Zero, which starred Emraan Hashmi in the lead role.

The other awardees The awardees include Adil Hussain Shah who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, officials said on Sunday.

View full Image The awardees include Adil Hussain Shah who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025, officials said on Sunday.

Shah, a resident of Hapatnar village in Pahalgam, bravely confronted terrorists during an attack on tourists in Baisaran Valley on 22 April, resulting in his death along with 25 tourists. He was posthumously awarded for his bravery, which includes a cash prize of ₹1 lakh and a citation.

Additionally, Police Sub-Inspector Nikhil Kumar from Gangyal Police Station was recognised in this category and will receive a cash reward of ₹51,000 along with a citation.

Former IAS officer Mohammad Shafi Pandit was posthumously awarded the lifetime achievement award.

Recipients recognised for Meritorious Public Service include Chief Conservator of Forests, Jammu, V S Senthil Kumar; Managing Director of J-K Medical Supplies Corporation, Tariq Ganai; Additional Secretary to the Government in the General Administration Department, Rohit Sharma; Superintending Engineer of the Public Works (R-B) Department, Pooja Wazir; and Dr (Prof) Majid Jahangir, Principal of Government Medical College, Baramulla.

Those awarded for achievements in the field of literature include Yashpaul Nirmal (Dogri litterateur), Choudhary Hassan Parwaz (Gojri), Parwaiz Manoos (Pahari), Fayaz Dilbar (Poet, posthumously), Kewal Krishan Sharma (writer/poet) and Rattan Lal Sharma (writer, translator).

Cricketer Auqib Nabi Dar also honoured In the category of outstanding sports persons, awards were given to cricketers Aquib Nabi Dar and Brijesh Sharma, Rakesh Singh (judo), Vishal Khajuria (judo), Saleem Kumar (wushu), Ravees Ahmad (athlete), Sudipti Khanna (gymnastics), Mohammad Iqbal (athlete) and Aiyza Naz Chib (skating).

Auqib Nabi Dar is a rising Indian cricketer who recently made headlines after being bought by the Delhi Capitals for ₹8.4 crore in the IPL 2026 auction, signalling his potential as an exciting uncapped talent.

The performing arts category recognised Tanya Dev Gupta (singer), Anil Tickoo (actor), Ayash Arif (actor/irdector), Abdul Hamid Bhat (Rabab artist), Raman Singh Slathia (Dogri folk singer), Sunil Sharma (singer/music director), Ajay Kumar Sharma (theatre), Sudesh K Verma (producer/director), and Neeraj Verma (tabla artist).

The award for excellence in arts and crafts was given to Sajjad Husain Bhat (Sozni artisan), Bhushan Kesar (artist/art educator), Mohammad Shafi Bhat (Kani artisan), Razia Mushtaq (artisan) and Ishfar Ali (senior craft instructor, Paper Pulp).

Bravery is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it.

In the category of Outstanding Industrial Entrepreneurship, the awardees are Mohammad Niyaz-ul-Kabir (GR8 Sports), Sheikh Yameen (Heaventure Adventures Private Limited) and Sunil Singh (Walnut Grower, Kishtwar Gold Walnut Farm).