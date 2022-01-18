New Delhi: Ahead of Republic Day celebration 2022 , the Delhi Police have fortified areas in and around Rajpath with multi-layer security cover, installed facial recognition systems (FRS) and over 300 CCTVs.

"We have intensified the process of verification of tenants and visitors in hotels in and around the New Delhi area. A quick reaction team (QRT) will be deployed to respond to any untoward situation. We are also deploying an anti-drone team to keep a watch on any flying object breaching security cordon," ANI quoted Deepak Yadav, DCP, New Delhi.

He added that around 300 cameras with FRS-enabled facilities have been deployed in and around Rajpath. The systems have a database of 50,000 suspected criminals.

A team of the Ministry of Defence, Intelligence Bureau, Delhi Police and other Intelligence agencies visited the parade route and India Gate on Monday and reviewed security measures.

Earlier, additional security measures were put in place from January 20 onwards but keeping in mind the threat perception this year the additional security measures have been put in place from January 15 onwards.

On January 14, an IED that contained a timer device with Ammonium Nitrate and RDX was recovered from Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market.

