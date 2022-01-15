OPEN APP
The Delhi Police on Saturday issued traffic advisory for Republic Day Parade rehearsals till 21st January. As per the advisory, traffic restrictions will be imposed at Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Mansingh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon between 9am-12pm on January 17, 18, 20 and 21 to facilitate Republic Day Parade rehearsals on Rajpath. 

Vijay Chowk to India Gate route will remain closed. 

 

